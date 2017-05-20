Shaneshill scores for Willie Mullins at Auteuil

Shaneshill gave Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh back-to-back victories in the Prix La Barka with a narrow success in the Grade Two at Auteuil.

The eight-year-old, owned by Andrea and Graham Wylie, just got the verdict from Nicky Henderson’s British raider L’Ami Serge following Un De Sceaux’s triumph 12 months earlier.

Shaneshill made most of the running but he appeared to be just headed at the last by favourite Device, ridden by James Reveley.

L’Ami Serge was also on the scene, with the three protagonists stretched right across the Parisian track.

Device had to settle for minor honours as Shaneshill and L’Ami Serge fought out the finish and passed the post in that order — though there was little in it.

il Mullins and Walsh were out of luck with Meri Devie as Prince Ali led home a one-two for Guillaume Macaire in the Prix Questarabad.

Meri Devie was well beaten behind Prince Ali, ridden by Kevin Nabet, who overpowered his pacesetting stablemate Candide after the final obstacle.