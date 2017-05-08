Sizing John connections to target £1 million bonus

Prize given if a horse claims Betfair Chase, King George V1 Chase and the Gold Cup

Sizing John and Robbie Power winning the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup at Punchestown: Photograph: Alain Barr

Sizing John and Robbie Power winning the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup at Punchestown: Photograph: Alain Barr

 

Sizing John is to be aimed at the £1 million bonus for winning the Betfair Chase at Haydock, the King George VI Chase at Kempton and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Jessica Harrington’s seven-year-old claimed the Cheltenham feature in March and followed up at the Punchestown Festival after a thrilling battle with Djakadam and Coneygree.

Harrington said: “I think Alan [Potts, owner] wants to try and win the £1 million bonus in England. So it’s the Haydock race and then the King George before the Gold Cup.”

Harrington is also responsible for Irish Grand National winner Our Duke, who will be kept closer to home before a possible clash with Sizing John in the Cheltenham Gold Cup next March.

The County Kildare handler added: “Our Duke will definitely stay this side of the water. The ground doesn’t matter now as he went on good ground at Fairyhouse. If the ground was safe at Down Royal [JNwine.com Champion Chase] he’d go there, then Christmas [Lexus] and then the Irish Gold Cup.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.