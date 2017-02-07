Rich Ricci reflects on loss of Faugheen and Min

Duo yesterday ruled out of Cheltenham and the owner is now focusing on Annie Power

Owner Rich Ricci with Faugheen after winning the BHP Insurances Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown. Photo: Paul Mohan/Sportsfile

Owner Rich Ricci with Faugheen after winning the BHP Insurances Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown. Photo: Paul Mohan/Sportsfile

 

Owner Rich Ricci is trying to put into context the loss of Faugheen and Min from his Cheltenham Festival team.

While both horses are still in contention to return to the track in the spring, the outlook for Annie Power is not as positive.

Ricci said in his RTE Racing blog: “In any normal year, to lose either Faugheen or Min from your Cheltenham team would be hard to take.

“But to lose both, and on the back of what has been an attritional few weeks, was particularly galling.

“Right now we’ve got to figure out what to do with the rest of the season and the only one we have on the team with a poor prognosis in terms of the rest of the campaign is Annie Power.

“Both Faugheen and Min should be able to compete later in the spring, so when you look at the bright side, yesterday’s bolt from the blue is just really bad news in a Cheltenham Festival context, no worse than that.

“In Faugheen’s case, given the race we wanted him to line up for at Cheltenham would have been so competitive, you would really want to be getting stuck into him in training now, and that isn’t possible.

“Likewise with Min.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.