Willie Mullins confirms Faugheen and Min out of Cheltenham

Both Faugheen and Min have been ruled out of next month’s Cheltenham Festival.

The 2015 Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen has been plagued with injury problems since that victory, and was recently pulled out of January’s Irish Champion Hurdle.

The double-withdrawal presents another major blow for Willie Mullins who has already seen last year’s Champion Hurdle heroin Annie Power ruled out for the festival - following the death of three-time Cheltenham winner Vautour last November.

More to follow.