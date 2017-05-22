Dermot Weld aiming to bring Titus back in Silver Stakes

Dermot Weld aims to give Titus his first race of 2017 in next month’s Listed Silver Stakes at the Curragh.

The Juddmonte-owned colt impressively beat the Chester Vase winner Venice Beach in his sole start to date in a backend maiden at Leopardstown last October.

That inspired classic hopes for this year and Titus is still as low as 20-1 in some ante-post betting lists for Saturday week’s Derby. However he will miss out on Epsom.

“Titus had a hold up in the Spring so we are looking at the Silver Stakes and after that we will make a plan,” said Weld.

The Silver Stakes has been used in the past as a warm up for the Irish Derby and was won in 2013 by the subsequent Curragh classic hero, Trading Leather.

Titus wasn’t alone among the Weld string in having a less than straightforward Spring but seven runners at Gowran on Tuesday alone indicates the powerful yard is returning to normal service.

Weld has blamed head colds for a recent comparative slowdown in runners and he had just seven runners in all last week.

However Dabulena managed to win a Curragh maiden in good style just prior to that and she can build on that maiden success in Gowran’s fillies conditions race.

The draw hasn’t been kind to some of her stable companions on Tuesday’s card but the Dundalk winner Waitaki has got the lowest stall of all in the seven furlong handicap and that could prove crucial.

Ana O’Brien takes the reins on Music Box who can win at the third time of asking in the seven furlong maiden.

Music Box followed up her controversial Dundalk debut in April with a second to Irishcorrespondent at Leopardstown, a performance that looks a lot better now that the colt is a classic hope in this weekend’s 2,000 Guineas. Aidan O’Brien puts a first-time hood on Music Box.

The opening fillies maiden looks competitive although John Oxx’s Araca should step up for her Curragh debut when she was very slowly away.