Barry Geraghty faces nervous wait over Aintree fitness

Jockey had scans on Tuesday morning as he looks to return for Grand National meeting

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Barry Geraghty is waiting to find out if he will be fit for next week’s Grand National meeting at Aintree. Photograph: Tom Goode/PA

Barry Geraghty is waiting to find out if he will be fit for next week’s Grand National meeting at Aintree. Photograph: Tom Goode/PA

 

Barry Geraghty will have to wait a few more days before finding out whether he will be given the all-clear to return to action in time for next week’s Randox Health Grand National meeting.

JP McManus’ retained rider had a scan on Tuesday morning as he looks to make his comeback after missing the Cheltenham Festival for the first time in his career.

He suffered a collapsed lung and six broken ribs in a fall from Charli Parcs in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton on February 25th.

He is keen to get back in the saddle to ride the likes of Festival winners Defi Du Seuil and Buveur D’Air and Stayers’ Hurdle third Unowhatimeanharry at Aintree.

“Barry was having a scan this morning. We’ll have to get the scan report to see if he is fit enough to go,” said Dr Adrian McGoldrick, Irish Turf Club senior medical officer.

“That will be the end of this week or early next week,”

Fellow McManus rider Mark Walsh was due to see consultant orthopaedic surgeon Paddy Kenny to assess the progress on the left leg he fractured in a fall at Cheltenham Festival when standing in for Geraghty.

Walsh was partnering the Nicky Henderson-trained Consul De Thaix in the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle when the horse sustained a fatal fall at the sixth-last flight.

“We won’t get a report on Mark Walsh’s scan until Wednesday or Thursday,” said Dr McGoldrick.

“These things take 24 to 48 hours for the report to come through on it.

“The scan then has to go through for assessment. It normally takes about 48 hours.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.