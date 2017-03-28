Barry Geraghty faces nervous wait over Aintree fitness

Barry Geraghty will have to wait a few more days before finding out whether he will be given the all-clear to return to action in time for next week’s Randox Health Grand National meeting.

JP McManus’ retained rider had a scan on Tuesday morning as he looks to make his comeback after missing the Cheltenham Festival for the first time in his career.

He suffered a collapsed lung and six broken ribs in a fall from Charli Parcs in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton on February 25th.

He is keen to get back in the saddle to ride the likes of Festival winners Defi Du Seuil and Buveur D’Air and Stayers’ Hurdle third Unowhatimeanharry at Aintree.

“Barry was having a scan this morning. We’ll have to get the scan report to see if he is fit enough to go,” said Dr Adrian McGoldrick, Irish Turf Club senior medical officer.

“That will be the end of this week or early next week,”

Fellow McManus rider Mark Walsh was due to see consultant orthopaedic surgeon Paddy Kenny to assess the progress on the left leg he fractured in a fall at Cheltenham Festival when standing in for Geraghty.

Walsh was partnering the Nicky Henderson-trained Consul De Thaix in the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle when the horse sustained a fatal fall at the sixth-last flight.

“We won’t get a report on Mark Walsh’s scan until Wednesday or Thursday,” said Dr McGoldrick.

“These things take 24 to 48 hours for the report to come through on it.

“The scan then has to go through for assessment. It normally takes about 48 hours.”