Number of new British jockeys to be cut to focus on quality

British Horseracing: ‘Currently 30% of licensing course attendees don’t ride a winner’

From April 1st, in Britain, anyone applying to join a course for apprentice or conditional jockeys will have to undergo a pre-licence assessment. Photograph: Inpho

From April 1st, in Britain, anyone applying to join a course for apprentice or conditional jockeys will have to undergo a pre-licence assessment. Photograph: Inpho

 

British jockeys will face tougher entry criteria after the governing body announced a significant overhaul of its development and licensing programme to focus on quality rather than quantity.

A three-year review by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and other key stakeholders has concluded that the sport is spending considerable resources training jockeys who may not become successful.

“Currently 30 percent of licensing course attendees do not ride a winner,” the BHA said in a statement.

The BHA added that from April 1st anyone applying to join a course for apprentice or conditional jockeys will have to undergo a pre-licence assessment.

Fewer training places will be available this year, with a reduction from 48 to 24 for apprentices and 40 to 16 for conditionals.

Nick Rust, the chief executive of the BHA, believes the new approach will also enable jockeys to be better equipped with the necessary technical skills in the early stages of their career.

“The changes announced today ensure that our jockeys will have access to significantly enhanced technical, personal and professional training,” Rust said.

“A more efficient and extensive assessment process can help aspiring jockeys who have a genuine chance of success to receive the first class levels of support and guidance they require.”

The British Professional Jockeys’ Association (PJA), National Trainers’ Federation (NTF) and the Jockeys Employment and Training Scheme (JETS) were also actively involved in designing the new strategy.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.