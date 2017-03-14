Apple’s Jade pips Willie Mullins duo to take Mares’ Hurdle

Bryan Cooper’s mount holds off market leaders Limini and Vroum Vroum Mag

Apple’s Jade and Bryan Cooper finished ahead of Limini (R) and Vroum Vroum Mag to take the Mares’ Hurdle. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Apple’s Jade and Bryan Cooper finished ahead of Limini (R) and Vroum Vroum Mag to take the Mares’ Hurdle. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

 

Apple’s Jade saw off former stable companions Vroum Vroum Mag and Limini in a pulsating climax to the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins had saddled the last eight winners of the two-and-a-half-mile contest and fired a twin assault in his bid to extend his record, with Ruby Walsh preferring Limini to last year’s heroine Vroum Vroum Mag, the mount of Paul Townend.

Having pipped Vroum Vroum Mag in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse in December before finding Limini too strong at Punchestown last month, former Closutton inmate Apple’s Jade appeared the biggest threat.

And so it proved, as the Irish trio treated race goers to a barnstorming finish.

Bryan Cooper was the most positive of the three riders, having positioned Gordon Elliott’s charge close to the pace before sending her to the front a mile from home.

The Rich Ricci-owned pair of Vroum Vroum Mag and Limini closed in before the home turn, with Gigginstown House Stud’s Apple’s Jade sandwiched in between them as the three horses knuckled down for a tussle up the famous hill.

For a moment it looked like Vroum Vroum Mag was going best, but Apple’s Jade dug deepest and was ultimately well on top as she passed the post a length and a half to the good, with Limini another nose away in third.

Cooper said: “She’s all heart. We were confident coming here.

“Gordon’s a genius and I’m very lucky to ride for him.”

Elliott was completing a double, having earlier landed the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with Labaik.

“She was tough. We knew that the ground was going to suit her,” said Elliott.

“Today was her Gold Cup. I put a tongue-strap on her for the first time today. Today was her day and thankfully it worked out.

“We knew she would have come on a good bit for Punchestown and this was the plan. She is as tough as old boots.

“She will stay three miles next year. I would imagine we will go to Punchestown.”

Ricci was magnanimous in defeat, saying: “It was a great race. Apple’s Jade is a multi-winning Grade One winner.

“I think she’s a very, very good mare and she wouldn’t be out of place in the Champion Hurdle.

“I don’t think there are any excuses.

“It was a great race, unfortunately we were on the losing end.”

Mullins added: “They are running well but have been unlucky.

“Both travelled good into the race and they had their chance. Both ran up to their form. I thought they each ran their race.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.