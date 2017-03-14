Altior made to work but eventually eases to Arkle victory

Altior did exactly what was expected of him by easily winning the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy.

It would have been interesting had Charbel not fallen two fences from home, but the brilliant 1-4 favourite readily batted away runner-up Cloudy Dream from there to score by six lengths.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said: “They went a good gallop and Charbel was still galloping away, but we jumped and travelled well.

“We knew he’d come up the hill. He’s very, very good and there’s a lot to look forward to.

“We’ve gone down the chase route and we’ll have to stick to that now.”

On immediate plans, he added: “It’s not the sort of thing we need to jump to straight after the race, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t run again, Sandown would be the obvious way of going but he won’t go to Aintree. If he’s going to run again, I would have thought Sandown.”

Charbel’s jockey David Bass said: “I’m fine. It was a very tricky fence and it claims quite a few of us.

“He didn’t jump it badly, he just knuckled on landing.”

Henderson went on: “That was the one that had to win. It takes an awful lot of pressure off us.

“I feel sorry for Kim’s (Bailey) horse (Charbel). I hope he’s OK because he’s run a great race. They were only upsides at the time.

“He’s done it well and jumped very well from what I could see. On we go.

“This is only first season over fences. Hopefully Douvan will do his job (in the Champion Chase) and then maybe we will all meet up again next year.

“Altior has done nothing wrong and jumped really well.”

A philosophical Kim Bailey said of Charbel: “David hadn’t even asked him a question. That’s life.

“He jumped the fence fine and just knuckled over, but he’s fine. It’s a difficult fence.”

Charbel made most of the running until he miscalculated the penultimate fence.

Altior was in second place at that stage, and was left in the clear under Nico de Boinville.

Yorkshire challenger Cloudy Dream gave chase, but he was never going to catch Altior, who has now won his last 10 races.

Ordinary World was third, another nine lengths away.

De Boinville said: “You are aware of the expectation, so you just try to do it justice.

“They went a good gallop and it took me a while to get the gears, but after the last he has taken off.

“He travels and jumps, wherever you put him in the race.”

Trainer Malcolm Jefferson said of runner-up Cloudy Dream: “I didn’t expect any better than that so I’ve got to be delighted.

“I thought he ran a blinder against a very good horse.

“We knew there’d be pace on and there was but I left all the plans up to Brian, he knew what to do.

“Next year we’ll up him in trip but he’s got plenty of pace so I’ve been happy to run him over two miles for now.

“There’s a nice race at Ayr for him but I’d imagine he’ll go to Liverpool as Trevor (Hemmings, owners) loves his runners there.

“There’s the two-and-a-half-mile race (Manifesto Novices’ Chase) there.”

Trainer Henry de Bromhead said of Ordinary World: “I was delighted with him but disappointed with Some Plan (sixth), who didn’t jump well enough. Three Stars (a faller) is sore, the vet told me.

“Ordinary World jumped great and is a real two-miler, he probably wanted the ground a bit quicker if anything.

“I’d imagine he’ll go to Punchestown.”