Rower Gavan Hennigan smashes Irish record for Atlantic crossing

Gavan Hennigan rowed into English Harbour in Antigua late on Wednesday night, the fastest Irishman to row across an ocean to finish third overall in the 12-boat Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and by far the fastest solo rower.

The Galway man, 35, crossed from La Gomera in the Canaries in 49 days, 11 hours and 37 minutes. The previous record for an Irishman on this traverse was 118 days, set by Sean McGowan in 2010, while Tom McClean, an Irish-born Briton, rowed across the North Atlantic from west to east in 55 days in 1987.

Hennigan looked well but thin after having to put in a tremendous effort in the final weeks. He was excited to see the crowd which had gathered on the Caribbean island.

Just three days into the race he had taken third by seizing the opportunity in high winds and big waves when others saw danger. He told The Irish Times: “I’ve done a lot of training off the west coast of Ireland, I’ve rowed a lot of sessions there in hairy conditions. I’ve rowed from Dingle to Galway, along the Cliffs of Moher in October. So I’ve definitely experienced some pretty wild seas. So when day three came and everyone [else]was just getting their sea legs, I just went for it. I did a huge day and just jumped up the leaderboard.”

He held that place for virtually all the race until American Oarsman almost caught him in recent days. Hennigan then found a way to up his mileage again and beat the US team to the line.

He had targeted 50 days, quite a mark for a new man to ocean rowing, but in the end he did better than that.

The top two crews, Latitude 35 and Row for James (both fours), had already finished, with Latitude 35 setting a new world record.

Hennigan is an adventurer and deep sea diver. As a young man he struggled with drug and alcohol dependence before reforming and testing himself with outdoor challenges. His row is in aid of Jigsaw, a support service for young people in Galway, and Cancer Care West.