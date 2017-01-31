Ronan Gormley reaches 250 hockey caps in defeat to Spain

Spain 2 (Piera, Arana), Ireland 1 (Magee) Ireland’s Ronan Gormley earned his 250th international cap against Spain on Tuesday to become the first Irish hockey player to reach the mark.

Gormley, who played with Ireland at the Olympic Games in Rio, earned the milestone when he came off the bench as Ireland fell to the higher ranked Spanish 2-1 in the second match of their Tri- Nations event.

Spain, ranked ninth in world, enjoyed the bulk of possession in the opening quarter but Ireland did well to contain them and the Spanish got little return for their possession.

Ireland started the second quarter stronger and enjoyed more possession but it was Spain who got the scoreboard ticking first.

A penalty corner in the 21st minute drew a superb low save from Jamie Carr but the follow up shot by Salva Piera left the Three Rock Rovers goalkeeper with no chance. Spain doubled their lead in the 25th minute courtesy of Diego Arana as a reverse shot from the top of the circle was deflected goal-bound.

Jeremy Duncan did well to win Ireland’s second penalty corner in the 45th minute and the experienced Banbridge player Eugene Magee made no mistake. Spain had more chances with most of their shots coming from penalty corners but Carr, up to the challenge, kept the score at 2-1. IRELAND: Carr (GK), J Bell (Captain), Cargo, Murray, McKee, E Magee, O’Donoghue, M Bell, Gleghorne, Nelson, Harte Rolling Substitutes: Glassey, Dale, Ingram (GK), Gormley, Duncan, L Cole, Brown.