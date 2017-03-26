Loreto complete Champions Trophy line-up

The line-up for next month’s Champions Trophy is complete after Loreto sealed their qualification for the tournament alongside UCD, Hermes-Monkstown and Cork Harlequins with a 6-1 win over Ulster Elks on Saturday, a defeat that saw Elks relegated.

The only Hockey League matters left to be decided now are whether UCD or Hermes finish top of the table and if Belfast Harlequins or Pembroke Wanderers have to go in to the promotion/relegation play-offs.

A Jessica McGirr hat-trick eased Loreto to their victory which ended Pegasus and Railway Union’s hopes of a fourth-place finish, the Belfast side going above Railway in to fifth after beating them 2-1 with a Hannah Craig double.

UCD, Hermes and Cork Harlequins all had home wins, against Belfast Harlequins, Pembroke and Ards respectively, the students staying top by a point from Hermes who they play in their final game in a fortnight’s time. Before then, Hermes travel to Pegasus for their game in hand.

Belfast Harlequins and Pembroke’s defeats mean the Ulster side stay third from bottom and three points ahead of the Dublin club – that advantage could disappear, though, if they were to lose to Loreto in their final game and Pembroke beat Elks.

Hockey League – Saturday: Pegasus 2 (H Craig 2), Railway Union 1 (Z Delany); Cork Harlequins 2 (K Bateman, O Roycroft), Ards 1 (R Weir); Loreto 6 (J McGirr 3, N Small 2, H Mulcahy), Ulster Elks 1 (C Mitchell); UCD 2 (E Duncan, E Russell), Belfast Harlequins 0; Hermes-Monkstown 4 (N Evans 2, A O’Flanagan 2), Pembroke Wanderers 0.