Dan Martin finishes sixth in Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde powers his way to second success in race with stage seven win

Dan Martin finished sixth in Volta a Catalunya. Photograph: Josep Lago/Afp

Great Britain’s Adam Yates missed out on a podium finish as Alejandro Valverde powered his way to a second Volta a Catalunya triumph.

Movistar’s Valverde, who took a 53-second lead into the seventh and final stage, headed the sprint over the line in Barcelona’s Montjuic Park to claim the title.

That left him 63 seconds ahead of Alberto Contador in the final classification and a further 13 seconds clear of team-mate Marc Soler in an all-Spanish top three.

Yates finished fourth with Ireland’s Daniel Martin two spots behind him courtesy of his sixth-place in the stage.

Team Sky’s Chris Froome, whose hopes evaporated during stage six, had to make do with 30th place.

