Enda O’Coineen’s round the world effort reaches premature end

60-year-old sailor forced to withdraw due to a broken mast on his Kilcullen Voyager

Enda O’Coineen has hit further trouble after the mast of his Kilcullen Voyager broke on Sunday morning. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Enda O’Coineen has hit further trouble after the mast of his Kilcullen Voyager broke on Sunday morning. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

 

Irish sailor Enda O’Coineen’s Vendée Globe solo round the world race is over after his boat suffered irrepairable damage on Sunday morning.

O’Coineen was lying in 15th place when his campaign was ended prematurely due to a broken mast on his Kilcullen Voyager.

O’Coineen was positioned 180 nautical miles to the south east of Dunedin, New Zealand, when the rig broke.

The race-ending damage came just 24 hours after the 60-year-old had completed a series of smaller but neccessary repairs after being faced by a number of technical issues in the Tasman sea.

The Galway Bay sailor was 55 days into the race when he suffered his latest set-back in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On his withdrawal, he said: “I am devastated. Things were going quite well. I was in good shape. Having got this far I felt we could handle anything.

“There was just that little malfunction of the self-steering that set a whole train in motion. I have to accept responsibility. What happens, happens.”

The non-stop race, which began inLes Sables d’Olonne in France on November 6th, is referred to as the Everest of sailing.

Participants are allowed no outside help on the 29,000 nautical mile route, which passes the three great Capes - Good Hope, Leeuwin and the Horn.

O’Coineen’s Kilcullen Voyager had been through a major refit ahead of the race, with everything breakable taken apart and replaced.

18 boats are now left in the 29-strong field which set sail in November, and O’Coineen tried to remain upbeat despite becoming the latest withdrawal.

He said: “I have to laugh because if I don’t I will cry. The mast came clean off at the deck and in fact it was intact. But the whole rig went over the side. I had the difficult decision to make whether to try and save the rig or whether to save the hull of the boat.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.