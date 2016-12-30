Sam Bennett to focus on Giro d’Italia bid in 2017

Sam Bennett and his team have confirmed a different main target for the Carrick-on-Suir rider in 2017, with the Giro d’Italia rather than the Tour de France being the prime focus.

Running from May 5th to 28th, the Italian race is one of cycling’s three Grand Tours, coming before the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.

Bennett has never taken part in the event but his season build-up will focus on getting him into the best shape possible for the race. One reason for the change in schedule is the signing of world road race champion Peter Sagan to his Bora-hansgrohe team. Sagan has won seven stages in the Tour de France as well as five consecutive green jerseys, and will lead the squad in the event.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Bennett said he could miss the Tour as a result, making a Giro-Vuelta programme the likely one.

“I still think the Tour is a possibility. I don’t know how my body would be able for it after the Giro, but I am still in talks. I am not pushing for it . . .if it happens it happens.

“But if it doesn’t, that’s okay. My last two experiences of the Tour haven’t been so pretty, so I wouldn’t mind a break from it this year. It is a special race, an amazing race, I absolutely love it, but I just need a year out, I think.”

Bennett made his Tour debut in 2015, but was ill both before and during the race. He was below his usual level as a result and was forced to pull out in the final week.

He returned to the race last July but fell heavily on the opening stage, suffering various injuries including a badly-cut hand and a fractured finger. He was ninth on the final stage in Paris but, once again, wasn’t able to do his talent justice due to the misfortune.

Taking a year out from the event and chasing stage wins in the Giro and Vuelta instead would give him a mental reset as well as a better opportunity to rack up his first sprint wins in three week races.

Bennett is still only 26 years of age and so has time on his side in terms of chasing stage victories in the Tour