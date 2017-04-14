Banbridge lose in penalty shoot-out to Racing Club de France

Irish side knocked out in European Hockey League last 16 tie after drawing in regular time

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Christophe Peters-Deutz of Racing Club de France tussles with Owen Magee of Banbridge during the sides Euro Hockey League KO16 match yesterday in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Banbridge lost 3-0 to Racing Club de France in a penalty shoot-out after their European Hockey League knockout round of 16 tie in Eindhoven ended in a 1-1 draw.

Banbridge, who were appearing in the last 16 of the tournament for the first time, trailed 1-0 at half-time thanks to a Christophe Peters-Deutz strike.

Matthew Allister, a prematch injury doubt, levelled by scoring into an empty net 11 minutes from time.

Lisnagarvey face Spanish giants Atletic Terrassa in Eindhoven on Saturday.

The Spanish side will be aiming to reach the final four for the second successive season when they take on Jonathan Bell’s team on Saturday morning.

Lisnagarvey are hoping to become the first Irish club to make the last eight of the competition,

