Banbridge lose in penalty shoot-out to Racing Club de France

Banbridge lost 3-0 to Racing Club de France in a penalty shoot-out after their European Hockey League knockout round of 16 tie in Eindhoven ended in a 1-1 draw.

Banbridge, who were appearing in the last 16 of the tournament for the first time, trailed 1-0 at half-time thanks to a Christophe Peters-Deutz strike.

Matthew Allister, a prematch injury doubt, levelled by scoring into an empty net 11 minutes from time.

Lisnagarvey face Spanish giants Atletic Terrassa in Eindhoven on Saturday.

The Spanish side will be aiming to reach the final four for the second successive season when they take on Jonathan Bell’s team on Saturday morning.

Lisnagarvey are hoping to become the first Irish club to make the last eight of the competition,