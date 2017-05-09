Rory McIlroy signs $100m deal with TaylorMade

Rory McIlroy has signed a $100m deal with TaylorMade to use the firm’s clubs, balls and golf bag for the next decade. McIlroy had been without an equipment contract since the end of last year, when Nike announced it was to withdraw from that market.

Confirmation of McIlroy’s new branding - he recently signed a 10-year extension to a Nike apparel agreement worth $200m alone - arrived in advance of his appearance at the Players Championship, which begins at Sawgrass on Thursday. The figures involved endorse the Northern Irishman’s ongoing status as one of the most marketable individuals in sport.

“I tested different combinations, a lot of different stuff, and I came to the conclusion that that was the best way forward for me to try and improve, try and win more, try to get back to world No1, try to win more majors,” McIlroy said. “So I’m really excited about that.”

McIlroy had spent the early part of 2017 alternating between TaylorMade and Callaway clubs. He also played with a Titleist ball, with that in particular never a long-term solution after the four-time major champion bemoaned its spin rate during the Masters in April. An all-in equipment deal was always likely to happen but McIlroy had been adamant he would have to be fully comfortable with the tools at his disposal before putting pen to paper.

The McIlroy deal carries intrigue with Adidas reportedly looking to sell TaylorMade. Despite this, McIlroy joins high-profile golfers such as Dustin Johnson and Jason Day in using TaylorMade clubs. It may be that TaylorMade is more attractive as a business proposition with such marquee names on its roster.

(Guardian service)