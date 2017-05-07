Patrick Reed leads by a single shot in North Carolina

Patrick Reed leads by a single shot heading into the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship after producing a 67 on Saturday.

Reed began the day three shots behind halfway leader Francesco Molinari but carded six birdies and a single bogey in his third round to get to eight under par.

Reed is chasing a sixth PGA Tour title and could have been even further in front, but saw a 30-foot eagle attempt at the 18th hit the lip of the hole and edge wide.

Reed told www.pgatour.com: “It was the calmest of three days and the scores are a lot lower, it seemed easier out there.

“I have just got keep on playing how I have been. Keep the ball in front of me, hit some greens and roll in some putts.”

Meanwhile a third round 77 saw Seamus Power’s challenge unravel, with the Waterford golfer tumbling back down the leaderboard into a share of 49th place.

Elsewhere having just crept inside the cut mark Shane Lowry is three under par following a 68 on Sunday, while Graeme McDowell is one shot better off after he followed up two 71s with a 70.

World number 12 Alex Noren and Spaniard Jon Rahm were in a share of second on seven under after posting rounds of 69.

Molinari, who began his third round with a one-shot lead after completing his second round on Saturday morning, was among the group another shot further back on six under after his 72.

World number one Dustin Johnson was four shots behind Reed on four under after Saturday’s bogey-free 67, which finished with a birdie, and is joined by Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson and McDowell.