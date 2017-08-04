Resolute Leona Maguire in the mix at Women’s British Open

Irish amateur Leona Maguire continued her impressive performance at the Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns with a 71 on Friday to go into the weekend at four under par and inside the top 25.

The 22-year-old sits seven shots behind leader In-Kyung Kim of South Korea and comfortably made the cut with another strong performance in a professional event.

A bogey to start the day for the world number one amateur didn’t throw her off as she calmly maintained her rhythm and remained patient before rolling in back-to-back birdies at the par three seventh and par five eighth.

Another birdie at the 13th moved her to five under and just four shots off the lead at the time before a bogey at the 16th and two pars saw her sign for a round of 71 to add to Thursday’s 69.

The Duke University star – who graduates next year and will then turn professional – won the silver salvar for leading amateur at last year’s British Open and once again leads the amateur standings, alongside England’s Sophie Lamb.

In trying conditions at Kinsbarns when the rain came down heavy, the Cavan golfer stayed resolute and will fancy her chances of competing for the main prize over the weekend among the biggest name in the women’s game.

USA’s Lexi Thompson sits at nine under, just two off the lead, while home favourites Melissa Reid and Charley Hull are at five under, one ahead of Maguire.

However, first round leader Michelle Wie endured a nightmare 76 to follow up her stunning opening round of 64 and slipped right back to four under as Kim’s 68 shot her to the top of the standings.

It was also a disappointing day for Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey. The Royal County Down amateur carded a level par round of 72 on the opening day but three bogeys and a double bogey on Friday led to a 75 and a total of three over par meaning she will miss the cut.