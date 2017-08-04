Steph Curry shoots 74 in solid round against professionals

Basketball star Stephen Curry played a solid opening round at the Ellie Mae Classic on Thursday.

The Golden State Warriors guard took time out of the NBA off-season when he accepted a sponsor’s invitation to play in the event and carded a respectable four over par 74.

After a round which included three birdies, five bogeys and one double bogey at TPC San Francisco Bay, the 29-year-old told reporters afterwards: “It was an amazing experience.

“I’ve been looking forward to this and to finally hit my first shot in tournament play was a really, really nervous moment — but it was everything I hoped for.

“As soon as he said my name on the first tee I could barely feel my hands, I had to try to take a deep breath. I don’t think I could prepare myself for that moment but after the third or fourth hole it was golf as normal, just try to hit some good shots.

“If you told me I was going to shoot 74 going into the first round, I would take that all day, every day.

“I’m happy with it. Obviously as a competitor, you feel like you can always play better. So hopefully I can do that tomorrow.”

Fellow American Nicholas Thompson was top of the leaderboard at the end of the first round, on seven under par.