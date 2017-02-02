UCC claim Fitzgibbon Cup honours in win over UCD

Dreadful weather conditions plagued the second round of fixtures in the 2017 Fitzgibbon Cup as UCC won the big clash of the day against hosts UCD in Belfield.

A 1-8 to 1-5 victory for UCC puts them within touching distance of a home quarter-final, with UCD still expected to advance.

An early goal from DJ Foran got UCD off to an ideal start but UCC, who trailed by 0-3 to 1-5 at half-time, came roaring back.

This game was played in driving wind and rain, and playing against the elements after half-time, UCD were held scoreless.

Mark O’Brien’s goal 17 minutes from time hauled UCC level and they went on to close the game out, ensuring their return to the business end of the competition for the first time since 2014.

In the other group D fixture, NUI Maynooth scored a 4-23 to 1-7 victory over UUJ at Jordanstown.

In group C, Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson returned from suspension as Waterford IT rekindled their hopes, scoring a 4-15 to 1-8 victory over Trinity College at Santry.

But the former champions must beat Limerick IT in their final game to progress to the last eight of the competition, after losing to Dublin City University in the first round.

A pair of first half goals from Shane Ryan helped WIT lead by 2-6 to 1-4 at the break, before Joe O’Connor and Andrew Joyce added second-half strikes.

Disappointed

Cian O’Sullivan hit 1-6 for Trinity, including a long-range goal from a sideline cut and six pointed frees.

A pair of second-half goals from Paul Killeen helped LIT make it two wins from two as DCU were left disappointed on home soil.

DCU led all the way from the 18th minute until five minutes from time, before LIT reeled them in to run out 2-12 to 0-15 winners.

Patrick Curran scored eight points for DCU, including six frees, but they remain very much in the hunt for a quarter-final slot ahead of their final group outing against Trinity College.

In group B, last year’s runners-up University of Limerick claimed a 2-21 to 2-12 victory over NUI Galway to book a quarter-final place.

Waterford’s Stephen Bennett and Tipperary’s All-Ireland winner John McGrath both scored 1-5 for the winners.

Also in group B, Cork IT beat DCU-St Patrick’s by 1-14 to 0-6, thus ensuring they remain in contention for the knockout stages.

Michael Kearney scored 1-6 for CIT, including a penalty goal and four frees, as Billy Ryan led the way in the scoring stakes for St Pat’s with five points from placed balls.

In group A, Dublin IT hit back after losing to IT Carlow last week by claiming a 3-15 to 0-10 victory over GMIT.

By half-time, DIT had built up a 2-12 to 0-4 lead and while a strong breeze favoured GMIT in the second period, the winners coasted home.

IT Carlow drew 0-18 apiece with champions Mary Immaculate College, who had led by eight points at half-time.