Peter Crowley to captain Kerry in league opener against Donegal

Peter Crowley will captain the Kerry team for Sunday’s opening round of the Allianz Football League against Donegal, with James O’Donoghue and Paul Geaney also available for selection despite some recent injury fears.

The Kerry captaincy for 2017 has yet to be confirmed – county champions Dr Crokes have yet to forward their nomination, as is their right, waiting instead until the end of their championship campaign, which continues on Saturday week with an All-Ireland semi-final against Galway champions Corofin.

Crowley, from Laune Rangers, will retain the captaincy in the meantime. Colm “Gooch” Cooper is among the potential candidates from the captaincy, should he return to the panel: he has yet to confirm his exact intentions but the wider expectation is he will continue for at least another season.

Basketball

O’Donogue was injured late on in Kerry’s extra-time win over Limerick in the McGrath Cup final, but is now expected to feature in Sunday’s game in Letterkenny. Donnchadh Walsh and Mark Griffin are expected to play also.

Manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has also confirmed that Kieran Donaghy will play some role in Kerry’s league campaign, but has been concentrating on basketball in recent weeks, and therefore eying up the latter rounds.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has named two debutants in his starting 15 for Sunday’s National League opener against Tyrone in Omagh: Colm Lavin starts his first league game in goal, while Tadgh O’Rourke also debuts at midfield alongside Kevin Higgins.

Brian Fox has also been confirmed as new Tipperary football captain, taking over from Dubai-based Peter Acheson. Robbie Kiely, who plays his club football with Carbery Rangers in Cork, is named vice-captain ahead of Tipp’s Division Three opener against Antrim at Semple Stadium.

ROSCOMMON (v Tyrone):

ADVERTISEMENT

Colm Lavin; David Murray, Thomas Featherston, Niall McInerney; Ronan Stack, Sean Mullooly, Conor Devaney; Kevin Higgins, Tadgh O’Rourke; Niall Daly, Sean McDermott, Enda Smith; Donie Smith, Ultan Harney, Ciaran Murtagh.