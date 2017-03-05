Meath edge battle of traditional powerhouses in Navan

The home side inflicted a first defeat of the season on Galway at Páirc Tailteann

Meath’s Cillian O’Sullivan kicked two points in their win over Galway in Division Two. Photo: Inpho

Meath’s Cillian O’Sullivan kicked two points in their win over Galway in Division Two. Photo: Inpho

 

Meath 1-13 Galway 0-15

Tabletoppers Galway suffered their first defeat of the Division Two campaign as sa pirited Meath eked out a badly needed win at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.

The decisive score arrived on 66 minutes when Donal Lenihan took a pass from Cillian O’Sullivan and shot low to the Galway net.

Lenihan excelled in the winner’s attack throughout and finished with a personal tally of 1-5.

The second half proved an enthralling affair as Galway fought back from a four point interval deficit to lead by three following an excellently struck effort from Shane Walsh.

Meath replied with points from Lenihan and Sean Tobin to leave the minimum between the sides before the hosts struck for what proved the crucial score.

Galway had the opening two points of the game from Barry McHugh but Meath controlled proceedings for the remainder of the half and led 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

All of the host’s scores came from play in the first half, Lenihan on target with three points and defenders Donal Keogan and Willie Carry also on the mark.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the third quarter and a point from Gary O’Donnell had them level at 0-10 each after 53 minutes.

McHugh’s fifth point put them ahead but they could never shake of their determined opponents whose strong finish reaped dividends.

MEATH: P O’Rourke; D Keogan (0-1), C McGill, D Tobin; W Carry (0-1), B Power, P Harnan; B Menton, J Toher; R O Coileain, C O’Sullivan (0-2), A Forde (0-1); B McMahon, G Reilly (0-2), D Lenihan (1-5 0-1f).

Subs: S Tobin (0-1f) for McMahon (46); E Wallace for Forde (51); A Flanagan for Toher (55); J Wallace for O Coileain (56); C O’Brien for E Wallace (BC 63); M Burke for Carry (BC 68).

GALWAY: R Lavelle; D Kyne, D Walsh, C Sweeney; G O’Donnell, G Bradshaw, L Silke (0-1); P Conroy (0-3, 0-1f), F O Curraoin; T Flynn (0-1), M Daly (0-2), E Brannigan; S Walsh (0-1), B McHugh (0-5, 0-3f, 0-1 45), M Lundy.

Subs: D Cummins for Lundy (27); J Heaney 0-1) for Daly (61); G Sice for McHugh (68).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.