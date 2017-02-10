Damien Comer positive about Galway’s prospects in 2017

Former All-Star nominee Damien Comer says a more united Galway can put it up to the big guns in 2017.

Galway clash with a resurgent Fermanagh in the NFL Division 2 on Sunday as they look to get their first win of the campaign at Brewster Park.

Kevin Walsh’s side came back from two points down late on, to draw 0-14 to 1-11 against Cork at Pearse Stadium last weekend.

But with the majority of their squad now intact, and another week of training under their belts, Comer believes Galway are in a better place to push on.

The 23-year-old forward and target man starred for NUI Galway in the Sigerson Cup this year but they were knocked out of that competition by St Mary’s on January 31st.

The Annaghdown clubman can now focus his efforts on Galway, and with the Corofin players still to return, Comer thinks the county are going in the right direction.

“I have been away with the college earlier in the year, and there have been a few others out with injury. But we can develop a bit of unity going forward and that will happen from here on in,” said Comer.

Tough game

“There are no obstacles in the way now, we are all training together and we will have to build on that performance against Cork. We are looking forward to another really tough game away to Fermanagh.

“If we can stick to the systems and with the positivity in the camp going forward we will be just fine for the rest of the league and into the championship.”

Reigning Connacht champions Galway begin their title defence when they clash with the winners of Mayo, Sligo or New York in the semi-final later this summer.

In the meantime Galway will hope to build a strong squad, and get promoted to the top tier of the national league for the first time since 2011.

“With the age-profile of the squad is it exciting for Galway. Everyone says it’s a young man’s game and against Cork we showed when we went two points down, the experienced heads kicked into action.

“But the mix is interesting, everyone is fighting for spots and you are going to be on edge if you want to keep your place in the team.

“We are going to have to have a good league campaign and then develop in time to ready for our first championship game in the summer.”