‘Tube Chat?’ badges appear on London underground

A campaign to get strangers talking to each other on the London Underground is distributing ‘Tube Chat?’ badges, but Transport for London (TfL) is not happy that its branding has been used.

People have been sharing photos of the pins, which look similar to TfL’s official ‘Baby on Board’ badges for pregnant mothers and are pinned on cardboard reading: “Have a chat with your fellow travellers”, to social media.

A TfL spokeswoman said: “It’s definitely not something we have created. We are trying to get in touch with the people behind them as we never allow people to use our branding unless they have our permission.

“This sort of stuff is quite dangerous, we don’t want people to get confused.

“While it is an interesting idea, we don’t want people using our branding.”

It is not yet clear who is behind the ‘Tube Chat?’ campaign.

Baby on Board badges can be ordered from TfL to help mothers-to-be secure a seat without embarrassment.

Badges for people with disabilities or those less able to stand saying “Please offer me a seat” are also being trialled.

There has been a mixed response to the ‘Tube Chat?’ badges, which also say: “Wear these badges to let others know you are interested. You’ll benefit from a daily chat. Start using it today.”

Amy Shaw wrote on Twitter: “The fact that we are in a society where people have to wear badges so that other people can talk to them is so sad.”

Sameer_Merali shared a photo of the badges on Twitter and said: “YES YES YES YES YES.”

Miss_N_B said: “I’d rather go on replacement rail than ‘chat’ on the tube.”

On Tube Chat’s Facebook page, photos of the badges were shared as well as plans to hand out the first batch on Wednesday morning at Old Street Station.

PA