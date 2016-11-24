Ireland’s most popular Christmas toys, according to Google

As Santa Claus and his team of little elves scurry around their workshop this holiday season, Google has released data which may give us an insight into just what kind of presents Ireland’s children can expect from him this year.

According to data recorded by Google Trends over the past seven days, Hatchimals are the most searched-for toy in Ireland.

The furry creatures, which hatch from eggs, retail for €70.

In second place is PAW patrol toys, figurines which are based on a television series about rescue dogs and their tech-savvy leader Ryder.

The third most-searched-for toy in Ireland is Lego Friends, a collection of buildable bricks based on a television series.

Among the other most searched-for items was the rollerblade-shoe hybrid Heelys, the foam bullet Nerf guns and surprisingly old school wooden toys.

Here is the full list of Ireland’s most searched for toys over the past seven days:

1. Hatchimals

2. PAW Patrol toys

3. Lego Friends

4. Wooden toys

5. American Girl Doll

6. Trolls toys

7. Nerf guns

8. Heelys

9. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

10. Swegway