Five things you need to know today

1. Macron has shown grit and guile, but can he go the distance?

It is just possible that Macron’s youth, energy, pragmatism, optimism and, yes, benevolence, will infuse France with a new spirit. One hopes so, for it feels like the last chance, writes Lara Marlowe, our Paris Correspondent.

2. Surgeon suspended over allegations of poor care

A consultant surgeon in the Ireland East Hospital Group has been suspended after allegations were made of poor management of up to 18 of his patients, two of whom died. The cases include alleged care failings in the case of a gynaecology patient with sepsis who subsequently died.

3. We are (again) the fastest-growing little country in Europe

Ireland is on course to be the fastest growing economy in the euro zone for a fourth straight year, according to Davy Stockbrokers. In its latest economic outlook the firm predicts that gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 5 per cent in 2017, up from a previous forecast of 3.7 per cent. This is well ahead of the current consensus forecast for 1.7 per cent growth across the euro area as a whole.

4. “I am so excited to get the finished hand”

“After eight months without the use of my left hand it felt fantastic being able to do tasks with it again,” said Niamh Boyle (32) who developed the life-threatening infection after the birth of her fourth child last year. A bionic hand has allowed a young mother to do essential everyday tasks for the first time since losing fingers to sepsis.

5. Mayo family of five lose home to weekend gorse fire

A Mayo family of five is homeless following a weekend gorse and forestry fire that destroyed their two-storey thatched home. Firemen and neighbours with hoses and buckets of water were unable to prevent the roof of Noel and Bernice Brennan’s house near Kiltimagh, catching fire.

And finally... Bad at maths? It is not cute. It is stupid, shameful and, if you have any position of responsibility at all, it is dangerous, writes Lucy Kellaway.