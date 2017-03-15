Ryanair spreads its wings with new service to Ukraine

Ryanair’s expansion continues unabated with news that it is to begin flying to and from Ukraine from October.

The announcement means the airline is now operating in 34 countries, having recently also expanded its Israel operation as it seeks to boost business outside of the UK.

Ryanair said it will commence four new routes from Ukraine providing 15 weekly flights to Eindhoven, London Stansted, Manchester and Stockholm in a move that will deliver an expected 250,000 customers at Kiev airport.

‘Remarkable event’

The airline is also introducing flights to and from Lviv in western Ukraine.

“The arrival of Ryanair in Ukraine is, without exaggeration, a remarkable event for Ukraine,” said the country’s minister for infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan.

“I am convinced that Ryanair will be another bridge that connects the infrastructure of Ukraine with Europe and it will be a good signal for the world’s major investors, he added.