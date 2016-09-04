Iarnród Éireann warns ‘dumb truckers’ over bridge strikes

Iarnród Éireann says trucks striking bridges is starting to become a more regular occurrence and has called on drivers to “wise up” to height restrictions.

In a statement titled ‘Dumb Truckers!’, the rail operator said it has already recorded 68 incidents of trucks hitting bridges so far this year compared to 72 for the whole of 2012.

The yearly total of bridge strikes is continuing to increase with more larger vehicles taking to the roads due to the continued economic recovery, which brings added road safety risks, particularly where routes intersect with railway lines.

“The basic intelligence and competence of drivers involved in these incidents must now be called into question,” said an Iarnród Éireann spokesperson.

“We have endeavoured to inform and educate drivers, we have advertised, we have improved our signage, we have seen prosecutions and we have introduced new technologies – the message has to get through.

“It is basic safety for truckers to know the height of their vehicles and the bridges on their routes,” they added.

Bridge strikes are most frequent in the Dart area where there have been 25 incidents of bridges being hit already so far this year.

Engineers are required to carry out a structural assessment of bridges that have been hit, often causing lengthy delays to train services and traffic.

The crashes can also cause extensive damage to trucks, and careless drivers run the risk of attracting penalty points and hefty fines.

Iarnród Éireann has encouraged truck drivers to download a map on its website showing the heights of bridges around the country, and the company has also produced a video which outlines the dangers posed to road users when a bridge is struck.