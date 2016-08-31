16 in hospital after jet makes emergency landing at Shannon

Fourteen passengers and two crew members were taken to hospital after a transatlantic jet encountered turbulence over the Atlantic on Wednesday morning.

United Airlines flight UA-880 made an emergency landing at Shannon shortly before 6am.

The Boeing 767-300 jet, with 207 passengers and crew of 13 on board, was flying from Houston in the US to London Heathrow.

The jet diverted and landed safely and was met at the terminal by ambulance paramedics.

A total of 14 passengers and two cabin crew were taken to University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries.

The airline has confirmed that it is providing care and support to customers and crew. A spokesman confirmed that the aircraft “experienced severe and unexpected turbulence. We wish these passengers and crew a quick recovery from their injuries.”