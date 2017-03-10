What to watch, where to go, who to bet on – your guide to the weekend’s sport

What’s on?

The weekend starts with a bang as Ireland take on Wales under the Millennium Stadium roof on Friday night, before Scotland try to secure the Triple Crown in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup at Twickenham. There’s a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland hurling final between Tipperary and Kilkenny, as well as FA Cup and Premier League football, the usual PGA and European Tour action and some pre-Cheltenham racing both at home and in the UK.

The main events

1. Six Nations: Wales v Ireland (Millennium Stadium, Friday 8.05)

2. Six Nations: England v Scotland (Twickenham, Saturday 4.0)

3. National Hurling League: Tipperary v Kilkenny (Semple Stadium, Saturday 7.0)

4. FA Cup: Arsenal v Lincoln City (Emirates Stadium, Saturday 5.30)

5. FA Cup: Chelsea v Manchester United (Stamford Bridge, Monday 7.45)

The daily highlights

Friday

The Six Nations returns this weekend and as soon as 5.0 comes around on Friday evening it’s time to skip out of work and straight to the pub to watch Ireland take on Wales in Cardiff (8.05, RTE 2, BBC 1). For Joe Schmidt’s side hopes of winning the Championship rest on how they fare against a wounded Wales under the roof of a raucous Millennium Stadium.

While the eyes of the nation will largely be glued to goings on in the Welsh capital there are also six League of Ireland games on Friday, including Cork City travelling to play Drogheda (7.45, eir).

Elsewhere Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power will be playing their second rounds in the Valspar Championship (SS4, 7.0-11.00), with Paul Dunne in action in Delhi (SS4, 5.30am-7.30am, 9am-12.0)

Saturday

As the previous night’s carnage is swept away in St Mary Street and Cardiff begins to shake off its Saturday morning hangover, Ireland women will be looking to keep their Grand Slam charge on track when they take on Wales at the Arms Park (11.30, RTE).

This is then followed by the France’s trip to play Conor O’Shea’s Italy in Rome (1.30, RTE 2, ITV), before a huge Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham (4.0, RTE 2, ITV). Victory for England would leave them one win away from recording back-to-back Grand Slams, while a win for Scotland would see them secure an improbable Triple Crown and put them in serius Championship contention.

Later on in North Wales Ireland Under 20s will also try to make it four wins from four at Parc Eirias (6.30). There is also a solitary Pro 12 fixture, as Ulster take on Zebre in a reorganised match at Ravenhill (BBC NI, 6.05).

Saturday’s domestic sporting highlight undoubtedly comes at Semple Stadium as Tipperary take on Kilkenny in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland hurling final (7.0, eir 2). Brian Cody’s Cats have made a slow start to their Division One league campaign but got a first win on the board against Cork last weekend and will be hoping to make a statement against Tipp, who top the table with three wins from three.

Elsewhere in Division One B Limerick’s trip to play Laois is also televised (7.0, eir 1).

In football the FA Cup quarter-finals get underway and Lincoln City can secure a fairytale trip to Wembley if they upset the considerable odds and beat a wounded Arsenal at the Emirates (5.30, BT Sport 2). Before that Manchester City travel to play Middlesbrough (12.15, BT Sport 2), and there are also two Premier League fixtures with Bournemouth taking on West Ham (3.0) and West Brom travelling to play Everton (3.0).

Meanwhile the PGA (SS4, 6.0-11.0) and European Tour golf (7.30am-12.0) resumes, and there is racing at Gowran Park, Sandown, Hereford and Ayr.

Sunday

White Hart Lane stages its final ever Cup game on Sunday and it promises to be an interesting encounter both on and off the pitch as 3,000 Millwall fans arrive for their side’s FA Cup last eight clash with Spurs (BBC 1, 2.0).

In the Premier League Liverpool look to build on last weekend’s win over Arsenal as they take on Burnley at Anfield (SS1, 4.0).

In GAA there are two more Division One hurling fixtures with Clare taking on Dublin (TG4, 2.0), and viewers can watched deferred footage of Waterford’s clash with Cork afterwards (2.0). In Division One B Davy Fitzgerald’s unbeaten Wexford side take on Offaly at O’Connor Park (2.0).

There is also a sole Division One football fixture on Sunday, with Tyrone facing Cavan in Healy Park in a reorganised match (2.0).

Elsewhere the PGA (SS4, 6.0-11.0) and European Tour golf (SS4, 7.30-11.30) reaches its conclusion, while on the eve of Cheltenham week there is racing at Market Rasen and Naas. The feature at Naas is the €100,000 Leinster National (4.0).

Monday

Finally, there is the perfect chance to get rid of the Monday blues as the FA Cup quarter-finals reach their conclusion with holders Manchester United travelling to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (BBC 1, 7.45).

Any spares?

Ireland’s clash with Wales is long sold out, but for those who have made the trip to Cardiff you can head next door to the Arms Park on Saturday morning and watch the women try and make it four Six Nations wins from four. Tickets are available at £15 seated or £10 standing, and can be bought here.

For those of you who want to warm up for Cheltenham with a day at the races you can pay in on the gate at Gowran Park for €15, while you can get in for Leinster National Day at Naas for the same price.