The Morning Sports Briefing

Wes Hoolahan became the latest player to withdraw injured from the Republic of Ireland squad, ahead of Friday night’s World Cup qualifier against Wales.

James McCarthy remains a major doubt and Daryl Murphy a significant one too leaving manager Martin O’Neill to make at least five changes to the side that won in Vienna in the last qualifier. Ciarán Clark, Shane Duffy and Harry Arter are all already ruled out, while Robbie Brady serves a suspension.

“We wouldn’t have the strength in depth that other nations would have but honestly, it doesn’t matter,” said O’Neill. “We’ll field a side for the game; we’ll get prepared and be ready for the game, absolutely ready for the match.”

Derry City club captain Ryan McBride has been described as an inspiring defender and on-pitch leader who was “a rock of strength on the field” following his death on Sunday at the age of 27.

President Michael D Higgins and Martin O’Neill led tributes to the footballer on Monday. The midweek EA Sports Cup fixtures due to take place have been called off as a mark of respect. The cause of McBride’s death is unknown.

In his column this morning Gerry Thornley has been assessing the 2017 Six Nations; a tournament full of close contests, that was hardly vintage but was as compellingly tribal as ever.

“Outstanding defensive performances, such as those by England away to Wales and Wales at home to Ireland, and to a lesser extent Ireland in the second-half at home to England, stood out, with Italy’s no-ruck tactic about the most memorably innovative tactical ploy of the tournament.”

Thornley has also picked his British and Irish Lions starting XV after the conclusion of the tournament. He selects five Irish players on his team; Robbie Henshaw, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Tadhg Furlong and CJ Stander.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy returned to number two in the official world rankings after the Arnold Palmer Invitational - but Philip Reid believes a different set of numbers “truly reaffirmed his recuperation from the rib stress fracture that disrupted his early season.”

In Sunday’s final round at Bay Hill, the Northern Irishman unleashed four drives over 360 yards in distance.