The Morning Sports Briefing

Rugby

Munster will face Connacht’s conquerors Toulouse in the last eight of the Champions Cup, after the French club’s 19-10 win on Sunday.

Pat Lam’s team came within a drop goal or a penalty of qualifying instead of the French four-time winners for that Thomond Park rendezvous.

As expected, Wasps’ 41-27 win over Zebre sealed top spot in Pool 2 and earned them an away quarter-final against Leinster at the Aviva.

Premier League

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has undergone surgery and is in a stable condition in hospital after suffering a fractured skull in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

The returning Diego Costa quietened speculation regarding a transfer to China, with the crucial first goal of the game. Earlier Alexis Sanchez converted a 98th minute penalty to edge Arsenal past Burnley at the Emirates.

In his column this morning Ken Early heralds the daring approach of Pep Guardiola during City’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Saturday.

“The impression of crisis surrounding City may be exaggerated, but the pressure on Guardiola is real, which makes his daring approach to the match against Spurs on Saturday evening all the more laudable.”

GAA

Dublin highlighted the huge quality gap within Leinster football, as their squad hopefuls saw off Kildare in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final at Newbridge.

They will face Louth in the final, after the Wee County beat 14-man Meath in the other semi-final.

Elsewhere, Andy Moran came off the bench for Mayo to score two injury time goals to edge Roscommon, and Kerry won the McGrath Cup against Limerick AET. In the Munster hurling league Clare had too much for a depleted Waterford, but after the game their management said they may not fulfil their next scheduled fixture in the competition (v Cork on Wednesday night).

“We cannot ask some players to play five games in 10 days; Fitzgibbon is on Tuesday and we have 13 Fitzgibbon players,” explained Donal Moloney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roundup

Meanwhile Ronnie O’Sullivan created history as he sealed a record seventh Dafabet Masters title after coming back to defeat Joe Perry in a 10-7 triumph at Alexandra Palace.

New England Patriots beat Steelers to set up a Super Bowl showdown in Houston against the high-scoring Atlanta Falcons, after they beat the Green Bay Packers 44-21.

Serena Williams battled a misbehaving serve and scorching heat but stayed cool under pressure in a 7-5 6-4 win over Czech Barbora Strycova to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday morning.