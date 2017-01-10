Sports Diary 2017 - Key Dates
Your monthly guide to the big ticket events in 2017
Carl Frampton will be in action against Leo Santa Cruz again at the end of January. Photograph: William Cherry/Inpho
Can Tom Brady and the New England Patriots reclaim the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LI in February. Photograph: Rob Carr/Getty Images
Ireland host England in the Six Nations finale at the Aviva Stadium on March 18th. Photograph: Inpho
The US Masters heralds the start of the golfing season for many in April. Photograph: Inpho
Ireland will play England at Lords in May. Photograph: Getty
Seamus Coleman celebrates the Republic of Ireland’s win over Austria last year. Austria visit Dublin in June. Photograph: Inpho
Warren Gatland leads the Lions tour of New Zealand this summer. The final test takes place on July 8th. Photograph: Inpho
Belfast and Dublin will host the Women’s Rugby World Cup in August. Photograph: Inpho
Can Dublin make it three-in-a-row come September? Photograph: Inpho
The Republic of Ireland will finish their World Cup qualifying campaign with a trip to Cardiff in October. Photograph: Getty Images
The International Rules goes back Down Under in November. Photograph: Inpho
The Christmas Festival at Leopardstown is one of the highlights of December. Photograph: Inpho
January
14-5.2 - Soccer, African Cup of Nations
16-29 - Tennis, Australian Open
13,14,15 - Rugby, Champions Cup Round 5
20, 21, 22 - Rugby, Champions Cup Round 6
29 - Boxing, Frampton v Santa Cruz WBA Super Featherweight Title
February
4 - Rugby, Six Nations, Scotland v Ireland
5 - NFL, Super Bowl
11 - Rugby, Six Nations, Italy v Ireland
14,15 - Soccer, Champions League Round of 16
17 - Boxing, National Finals
21,22 - Soccer, Champions League Round of 16
25 - Rugby, Six Nations, Ireland v France
March
7,8 - Soccer, Champions League Round of 16
10 - Rugby, Six Nations, Wales v Ireland
14,15 - Soccer, Champions League Round of 16
14-17 - Racing, Cheltenham Festival
17 - Gaelic Games, All-Ireland Club Football and Hurling Finals
18 - Rugby, Six Nations, Ireland v England
24 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Rep of Ireland v Wales
31 - Rugby, Champions Cup Quarter-finals
April
1,2 - Rugby, Champions Cup Quarter-finals
6-9 - Golf, US Masters
8 - Racing, Aintree Grand National
9 - Gaelic Games, National Football League Final
11,12 - Soccer, Champions League Quarter-finals
17 - Racing, Irish Grand National
18,19 - Soccer, Champions League Quarter-finals
21,22, 23 - Rugby, Champions Cup Semi-finals
23 - Gaelic Games, National Hurling League Final
25-29 - Racing, Punchestown Festival
May
2,3 - Soccer, Champions League Semi-finals
5 - Cricket, England v Ireland ODI
6,7 - Racing, 1000 Guineas & 2000 Guineas
7 - Cricket, England v Ireland ODI
9,10 - Soccer, Champions League Semi-finals
13 - Rugby, Champions Cup Final
19,20,21 - Rugby, Pro12 Semi-finals
24 - Soccer, Europa League Final
27 - Rugby, Pro12 Final
Soccer, FA Cup Final
28 - Racing, Irish 1000 Guineas
28-11.6 - Tennis, French Open
June
3 - Soccer, Champions League Final
Racing, Epsom Derby
10 - Rugby, USA v Ireland
11 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Rep of Ireland v Austria
15-18 - Golf, US Open
17 - Rugby, Japan v Ireland
24 - Rugby, Japan v Ireland
20-24 - Racing, Royal Ascot
24 - Rugby, New Zealand v Lions
July
1 - Rugby, New Zealand v Lions
Racing, Irish Derby
1-23 - Cycling, Tour de France
3-16 - Tennis, Wimbledon
6-9 - Golf, Irish Open
8 - Rugby, New Zealand v Lions
15 - Racing, Irish Oaks
20-23 - Golf, British Open
31-5.8 - Racing, Galway Festival
August
4-13 - Athletics, World Championships
9-26 - Rugby, Women’s RWC
10-13 - Golf, US PGA Championship
18-20 - Golf, Solheim Cup
25-3.9 - Boxing, World Championships
28-10.9 - Tennis, US Open
September
2 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Georgia v Rep of Ireland
3 - Gaelic Games, All-Ireland Hurling Final
5 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Rep of Ireland v Serbia
9,10 - Golf, Walker Cup
10 - Gaelic Games, All-Ireland Camogie Final
17 - Gaelic Games, All-Ireland Football Final
24 - Gaelic Games, All-Ireland Women’s Football Final
October
1 - Racing, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe
6 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Moldova v Rep of Ireland
9 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Wales v Rep of Ireland
29 - Athletics, Dublin Marathon
November
3,4 - Racing, Breeders’ Cup
5 - FAI Cup Final
7 - Racing, Melbourne Cup
11 - Rugby, Ireland v South Africa
Int Rules, Australia v Ireland
16-19 - Golf, World Tour Championships
18 - Int Rules, Australia v Ireland
23-27 - Cricket, Australia v England 1st Ashes Test
25 - Rugby, Ireland v Argentina
26 - Motor Sport, Abu Dhabi GP
December
2-6 - Cricket, Australia v England 1st Ashes Test
10 - Athletics, European Cross Country Championships
14-18 - Cricket, Australia v England 1st Ashes Test
26-29 - Racing, Leopardstown Christmas Festival
26-30 - Cricket, Australia v England 1st Ashes Test