Shamrock Rovers look for Grace to defend against Derry

New signing Lee Grace central to Rovers’ response after poor display against Bohs

Paul Buttner

Shamrock Rovers’ Lee Grace. Photograph: Tommy Dickson

Shamrock Rovers’ Lee Grace. Photograph: Tommy Dickson

 

New signing from Galway United Lee Grace comes straight into the centre of Shamrock Rovers’ defence against Derry City at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night, as manager Stephen Bradley demands a big response from his players following last week’s poor display in losing to Bohemians.

Defeat to third-placed Derry would leave Rovers with some work to do in the chase for an automatic Europa League spot.

“If they beat us they’re eight points ahead. But I think people are making a lot of that,” said Bradley, whose side has a game in hand.

“There is a long way to go in the season yet. We won the league on the last day here. Things happen in the [run-in] that are strange. Obviously, we’ve got to improve on last week. We were poor and got beat.

“We’ve got to up our game massively on what we gave last Friday to beat Derry. They’re a good side. Other than last week, we’ve been really good here all season. We just know we have to be better than we were against Bohs.”

Sidelined

Roberto Lopes will be out for another week at least following a successful operation to fix a testicular torsion. Fellow defender Sam Bone is also sidelined with a fracture just below the eye, sustained against Bohemians.

Captain Ronan Finn returns to Rovers’ midfield having missed the last two games due to an ongoing groin condition.

Derry, who’ve won their last three matches without conceding, make an enforced change due to Nicky Low being suspended. Harry Monaghan is his likely replacement to partner Aaron McEneff in the centre of their midfield.

Runaway leaders Cork City will also be looking for a response following their first defeat of the season, to Bohemians last Monday, when they travel to bottom-of-the-table Drogheda United.

Central defenders

Cork manager John Caulfield waits on central defenders Ryan Delaney and Alan Bennett while midfielders Jimmy Keohane and Stephen Dooley also need to prove their fitness.

Drogheda are missing the injured Gavin Brennan, Kevin Farragher, Ciarán McGuigan and Stephen Elliott, though Richie Purdy and Ryan Masterson return. “We know that games are running out for ourselves,” said Drogheda manager Pete Mahon, without a win in 14 games.

“The other teams around us have not only strengthened in the transfer window, but also picked up results over the last few weeks. Hopefully, with a little bit of luck from the footballing gods, we can cause an upset.”

Friday night’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Bohemians v Bray Wanderers

Home: 11/8; Draw: 11/5; Away: 21/10

Drogheda United v Cork City

Home: 10/1; Draw: 9/2; Away: 2/9

Dundalk v Limerick

Home: 3/10; Draw: 4/1; Away: 17/2

Finn Harps v Galway United (8.0)

Home: 6/4; Draw: 21/10; Away: 2/1

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (Live on eir Sport 2, 8.0)

Home: 29/20; Draw: 23/10; Away: 15/8

First Division

Athlone Town v Wexford

Home: 17/10; Draw: 5/2; Away: 29/20

Cabinteely v Waterford

Home: 9/2; Draw: 14/5; Away: 8/13

Shelbourne v UCD

Home: 7/5; Draw: 23/10; Away: 19/10

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.