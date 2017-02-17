Cork City make light work of Dundalk to retain President’s Cup

Cork City 3 Dundalk 0

Goals from Sean Maguire, Karl Sheppard and a delightful free-kick from Kevin O’Connor saw Cork City retain their President’s Cup title and make it four wins from five against last year’s Premier League champions.

Maguire again haunted his former club, opening the scoring at a rain-sodden Turner’s Cross in the 16th minute after Mark McNulty saved well from former Leesider Ciarán Kilduff.

Last year’s SWAI goalkeeper of the year then showed amazing agility just before the half-hour mark to claw away John Mountney’s header after Duffy’s inviting cross.

With 20 minutes left on the clock a penetrating Stephen Dooley run saw him through on goal, only to be curtailed by Paddy Barrett. Referee Anthony Buttimer decided yellow would suffice, but Kevin O’Connor ensured further punishment would be dealt with a gorgeous left-footed curling effort which Gabriel Sava could only palm into the side of the net.

After Ciarán Kilduff departed in a stretcher after a nasty collision with McNulty, Sheppard put the icing on the City cake in the dying moments; a marauding run finished with a low shot into the far corner.

CORK CITY: M McNulty; S Beattie (S Griffin 83), R Delaney, C McCormack, K O’Connor; J Keohane, G Buckley, G Bolger (K Sheppard 65), G Morrissey (C Ellis 88), S Dooley (90+3); S Maguire.

DUNDALK FC: G Sava; S Gannon (N Vemmelund 80), B Gartland, P Barrett, D Massey; J Mountney (S Kinsella 63), P McEleney, S O’Donnell (C Clifford 78), R Benson, M Duffy (J McGrath 80); C Kilduff (C Ubaezuonu 90).

Referee: A Buttimer (Cork).