Cork City make light work of Dundalk to retain President’s Cup

Leesiders make it four wins in five against last year’s Premier Division champions

Cork City’s Kevin O’Connor celebrates scoring their second goal with Karl Sheppard and Sean Maguire during the President’s Cup match against Dundalk at Turner’s Cross. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork City’s Kevin O’Connor celebrates scoring their second goal with Karl Sheppard and Sean Maguire during the President’s Cup match against Dundalk at Turner’s Cross. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Cork City 3 Dundalk 0

Goals from Sean Maguire, Karl Sheppard and a delightful free-kick from Kevin O’Connor saw Cork City retain their President’s Cup title and make it four wins from five against last year’s Premier League champions.

Maguire again haunted his former club, opening the scoring at a rain-sodden Turner’s Cross in the 16th minute after Mark McNulty saved well from former Leesider Ciarán Kilduff.

Last year’s SWAI goalkeeper of the year then showed amazing agility just before the half-hour mark to claw away John Mountney’s header after Duffy’s inviting cross.

With 20 minutes left on the clock a penetrating Stephen Dooley run saw him through on goal, only to be curtailed by Paddy Barrett. Referee Anthony Buttimer decided yellow would suffice, but Kevin O’Connor ensured further punishment would be dealt with a gorgeous left-footed curling effort which Gabriel Sava could only palm into the side of the net.

After Ciarán Kilduff departed in a stretcher after a nasty collision with McNulty, Sheppard put the icing on the City cake in the dying moments; a marauding run finished with a low shot into the far corner.

CORK CITY: M McNulty; S Beattie (S Griffin 83), R Delaney, C McCormack, K O’Connor; J Keohane, G Buckley, G Bolger (K Sheppard 65), G Morrissey (C Ellis 88), S Dooley (90+3); S Maguire.

DUNDALK FC: G Sava; S Gannon (N Vemmelund 80), B Gartland, P Barrett, D Massey; J Mountney (S Kinsella 63), P McEleney, S O’Donnell (C Clifford 78), R Benson, M Duffy (J McGrath 80); C Kilduff (C Ubaezuonu 90).

Referee: A Buttimer (Cork).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.