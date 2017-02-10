Mark Warburton resigns as Rangers manager

Assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland also depart Scottish club

Rangers manager Mark Warburton resigned from the club on Friday night. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Rangers manager Mark Warburton has resigned, the club have announced.

Warburton’s assistant David Weir and the club’s head of recruitment Frank McParland have also left, with the club 27 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic.

Rangers said in a statement on Friday evening that they had been advised earlier this week that the trio “wished to resign their positions and leave the club on condition that Rangers agreed to waive its rights to substantial compensation”.

