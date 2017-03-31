Ronald Koeman: Martin O’Neill failed to protect James McCarthy

Everton manager has suggested midfielder was not fit to be named in XI for Wales

Patrick Madden

James McCarthty pulled out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Wales after injuring himself in the warm-up. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

James McCarthty pulled out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Wales after injuring himself in the warm-up. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has continued his broadside against Martin O’Neill, claiming the Republic of Ireland manager failed to protect midfielder James McCarthy during the recent international window.

McCarthy pulled out of Ireland’s goalless draw with Wales last Friday after injuring himself in the warm-up. This was the latest setback in what has been a frustrating season for the 26-year-old midfielder, and Koeman has claimed McCarthy was not fit to feature at the Aviva Stadium, despite being named in O’Neill’s starting line-up.

Reading from a pre-prepared statement ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby, Koeman said Everton had made it clear to Ireland’s management that McCarthy was carrying an injury before he joined up with his international teammates.

He said: “James had an injury when he reported for Ireland duty last week . . . Everton’s medical team advised serious caution, not only due to the current injury but due to previous injuries too.

“The assessment by the Ireland medical team was that it would be high risk for James to play against Wales.

“But of course James, as a strong [PERSON]decided to play for his country, so when asked if he was fit to play he said he felt he was, and he was selected to start the game by the Ireland manager who, in my opinion - in this instance - was not protecting the player.”

McCarthy has repeatedly found himself in the middle of a war of words between Koeman and O’Neill this season. On Thursday an FAI source rejected claims O’Neill had ignored the advice of FAI media staff in a bid to start McCarthy against Wales, describing them as “completely and utterly untrue.”

But on Friday Koeman reiterated his stance that he believed McCarthy was not fit to feature in the Group D clash, adding: “Clearly, James was not fit to play. He trained only for two days with Ireland and he broke down during the warm-up.

“All these circumstances, he has played only one game since the start of 2017. He did not play for three weeks before the Wales game. In my opinion he would need at least one full week of training sessions with the team to be declared to be fit.

“I spoke to James and said you need to take responsibility of this, but it’s not the first time.”

And Koeman, whose Everton side currently lie in seventh position in the Premier League table, said he was far from shocked at McCarthy’s latest problem: “I’m not surprised but yes, disappointed.”

Meanwhile, Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has played down Glenn Whelan’s clash with Joe Allen during the 0-0 draw in Dublin. The club teammates had to be separated after Whelan appeared to elbow Allen moments before half time in Dublin, but Hughes has laughed off any suggestion of a rift between the midfield duo.

Speaking ahead of Stoke’s trip to play Leicester on Saturday, he said: “It was hardly a row, was it? There’s no issue. It’s something of nothing really.

“When I was playing, I would kick my granny if she was on the opposition. They are team-mates who enjoy each other’s company, but they were playing for their countries and wanted to win.

“It happens time and time again and there’s no issue whatsoever. We see it on training grounds as well. They were together yesterday chatting.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.