Enda Kenny takes time out from EU summit to condemn Séamus Coleman tackle

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has expressed his horror at the tackle on Republic of Ireland soccer captain Séamus Coleman during Friday evening’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Wales in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Coleman suffered a double fracture in his right leg in the challenge by Wales wing-back Neil Taylor, who was sent off as a result of the incident.

The 28-year-old Everton full-back is due to undergo surgery on Saturday for his injuries and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Speaking in Rome on Saturday, where he was attending a meeting of EU leaders, Mr Kenny said the tackle was not what one expected to see in soccer today.

“I thought it was a horrific tackle, a compound fracture, of the Irish captain. It’s a very, very bad blow for Séamus Coleman,” Mr Kenny said.

“I hope the surgeons can mend that in a way that he can continue to play again, which is obviously a great challenge for him.

“It’s not usual to find that level of ferocity in tackles in the beautiful game these days, so good luck to Séamus in his recovery.”