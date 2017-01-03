Watford offer initial £8m for Brentford striker Scott Hogan

Watford have offered an initial £8 million (€9.4 million) for Brentford’s Scott Hogan, with West Ham also interested in the 24-year-old former non-league striker who qualifies to play for the Republic of Ireland through the grandparent rule.

Watford manager Walter Mazarri is keen to strengthen his forward line having seen his side score just 23 goals in 19 Premier League matches so far this season.

He has identified Hogan as a potential solution, with the former Rochdale striker currently the Championship’s third highest goalscorer with 14 from 25 appearances.

Brentford value him at more than £12 million (€14 million) but with only 18 months remaining on his contract, they are expected to cash in during January.

Watford’s offer contains up to £2 million in add-ons and is likely to be matched by West Ham, who made an unofficial approach earlier this week. Slaven Bilic is also keen to add to his firepower after the failure of summer signings Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri to make an impact, while Diafra Sakho is currently injured.

Newcastle had also expressed an interest in signing Hogan but it is understood the player is only interested in a move to the Premier League.

Having begun his career at Rochdale, Hogan dropped out of the league in 2009 and joined Northern Premier League Division One North side Woodley Sports. He has since played for Halifax Town, Jamie Vardy’s former club Stocksbridge Park Steels, Ashton United and Hyde before rejoining Rochdale in 2013.

(Guardian service)