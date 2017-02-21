Sutton sub goalkeeper may face FA sanction for eating a pie

Sutton United’s reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw is likely to face an FA investigation into a breach of its betting rules after admitting that he knew a betting company was offering odds of 8-1 against him eating a pie on the bench during the club’s 2-0 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup.

“A few of the lads said to me earlier on, ‘What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, I’ve eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on,’” he said. “Sun Bets had us at 8-1 to eat a pie. I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let’s do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down.”

The FA’s rules on betting state: “A participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, a football match or competition.”

Sutton have promised that Shaw will be brought “back down to earth” after his publicity stunt failed to impress the club’s hierarchy. Speaking on BBC 5 Live, Sutton’s chairman, Bruce Elliott, said: “If you knew the roly poly goalkeeper you probably wouldn’t be very surprised. But Wayne is a top man. I didn’t know anything about it. He has got himself in the papers again and the fame obviously has gone to his head a little bit, but we will soon bring him back down to earth, don’t worry about that.”

Manager Paul Doswell, who also employs Shaw as part of his coaching team, said: “Wayne has become a global superstar on the back of being 20st. He’s made that a chance to get more media coverage off the back of it. It wouldn’t surprise me. I don’t think it shows us in the best light.”

Wayne Shaw, Sutton United's reserve goalkeeper, eating a pie on the bench might be the greatest thing I've ever seen a footballer do. pic.twitter.com/a3QsNMcR1y — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) February 20, 2017

Goals from Lucas Pérez and Theo Walcott secured the Gunners’ passage to a quarter-final at home to Lincoln City, and Doswell was clearly emotional after a whirlwind few weeks. “We have done the non-league proud,” he said. “They are 105 places above us in the pyramid. Those lads won’t walk properly tomorrow. The problem in sport is when you have lost you feel disappointed but they put this club on a worldwide map.

“It is a different world,” he added. “My lot will go to work tomorrow. They are movie stars with James Bond security. You can’t get near them.” It was more of an observation than a direct criticism. “I totally get it. Unfortunately that’s the world we live in. I saw a few idiots shouting and screaming at Wenger and Arsenal players. They’ve got to be protected from those type of people.”

Doswell was also touched by the fact Arsenal have offered to donate £50,000 towards Sutton’s charitable work.

