Cian Healy ready to focus again on Leinster’s ambitions

Cian Healy rarely employs the rear view mirror nor does he allow his gaze to drift to the horizon, instead focusing on the middle distance. It’s about concentrating on the task in hand.

It means Ireland’s exploits in the Six Nations Championship and a Lions tour to New Zealand are of less importance for the next few days than Leinster’s Guinness Pro12 match against Cardiff at the RDS on Saturday afternoon (3.0), one he hopes to start.

Speaking at the launch of Life Style Sports, ‘Fuel the 4th’ campaign aimed at Leinster supporters ahead of their upcoming Champions Cup quarter-final against Wasps on Saturday week, he reflected briefly on Ireland’s second place finish in the Six Nations Championship.

“[The tournament as a whole was] up and down. We lost two so that’s a bit annoying and there’s a lot to be worked on. We finished on a positive and we’ve to be happy with that. But we’re not a team that settles for something like that. Though we were very happy with the win [against England] in the end, it was still burning inside us that we hadn’t won the whole thing.

“Whether it was second or fifth, you have to be happy with taking the best from a situation you can. We’d like to be in a better position come the last game in the next Six Nations. I was happy with some things. I could have done with some more time, more mileage through the legs. But you take what you get and do the best you can.

A positive

“I don’t do too much looking back. I pick things in games that stand out to me, say the scrum, or I’ll have to look at that carry and see what happened. But I won’t go holding on to losses or wins; you want to progress and move on so you take what you can from it and bring that positive with you.”

Leinster picked up the maximum 20-points during the Six Nations window. Returning to a winning culture is nice but as is the case with Ireland he’ll dispute the number one jersey with Jack McGrath.

“My priority is to play to my standards, eradicate as many mistakes as possible and get as fit as possible; I’m getting there.

“Back to Leinster is always a positive; back home after being in hotels for seven weeks, travelling around or being in the Shelbourne, to be back based out of your house, over to UCD to train, and play in the RDS this week, Aviva next week, that’s brilliant.”

Healy will take a little time off from the preparations for Cardiff to tune into the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night, as befits the nephew of former national soccer team kitman, Charlie O’ Leary. He also lives around the corner from Robbie Brady.

“I’m a fan of Robbie Brady. I’ve had a night out or two with him before but that’s about it. He’s only around the corner yeah.”

He expects the Aviva to be every bit as loud on Friday for the soccer as it was for the rugby last weekend.

“Success or no success the support behind the Ireland soccer team is phenomenal,” said Healy