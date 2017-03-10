Former All Black Ali Williams to be fired by Racing 92, reports
Club president Jacky Lorenzetti quoted in Midi Olympique after Kiwi’s cocaine charge
Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti has been quoted as saying former All Black Ali Williams is to be fired after he was charged with buying cocaine. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/Getty
Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams is about to be fired by Racing 92 after having been charged with purchasing cocaine, club president Jacky Lorenzetti was quoted as saying.
“Unfortunately, he will soon be fired,” Lorenzetti told rugby weekly Midi Olympique.
The 35-year-old Williams was charged last month.
Former Wallabies winger James O’Connor, who plays for Toulon, was also arrested and charged with possession.
Both players have been stood down by their clubs.