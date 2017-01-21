Ulster playing for pride as Les Kiss relies on Irish internationals

A proud home record of just three European defeats in their last 25 games is all Ulster will be playing for tonight in Belfast. Chances of progression to the knock-out stages are all but gone following a deflating 31-19 defeat at the hands of Exeter Chiefs last Sunday.

To keep their home record going there is no rest for several of Ireland’s international players who can expect to line out for Joe Schmidt against Scotland for the first Six Nations Championship match in two weeks time.

Les Kiss had made six personnel changes, four of those in the tight five as the Ulster frontrow injury crisis continues. It means Rory Best is again in action. The Irish hooker joins Jonny Simpson, who makes his first start for the province at tighthead prop, having earned three previous caps as a replacement. Andy Warwick will join Simpson on the other side of the scrum.

Injury free

Paddy Jackson and Andrew Trimble will also be hoping to stay injury free, while Irish winger Tommy Bowe comes into the side on the right wing and Charles Piutau reverts to fullback. Internationals Iain Henderson, Chris Henry and Seán Reidy are also retained to form the Ulster backrow.

Jackson plays opposite former Leinster outhalf Ian Madigan, who starts the game for Bordeaux. Madigan gets a new half-back partner in Yann Lesgourgues as the French side’s coach Raphael Ibanez makes eight changes for their visit.

Ulster’s form has been patchy and that will be at the forefront of their minds. While they squeezed past Clermont they have lost two games in a row. But Bordeaux are no better placed. They claimed a win over Exeter Chiefs, who beat Ulster last week in Sandy Park but they couldn’t follow that up, losing to the Chiefs 20-12 and then to Clermont 9-6.

Ulster, although at the bottom of the pool on nine points, may just want this win more badly than the French do. Pride in this instance may just see them through.

ULSTER: C Piutau, T Bowe, D Cave, S McCloskey, A Trimble (captain), P Jackson, D Shanahan; A Warwick, R Best, J Simpson, R Diack, F van der Merwe, I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, R Lutton, K Treadwell, C Ross, P Marshall, B Herron, C Gilroy.

BORDEUAX BÈGLES: G Cros; N Ducuing, J B Duble, J Wakacegu, B Connor; I Madigan, Y Lesgourgues; S Kitshoff, C Maynadier, M Clerc, T Palmer, B Botha, L Madaule, L Goujon, M Tauleigne.

Replacements: B Auzqui, S Taofifenua, V Cobilas, J Edwards, H Chalmers, J Audy, S Hickey, J Rey.

Referee: M Carley (RFU).

Verdict: Ulster win