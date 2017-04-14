Nigel Owens to referee Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final

Welsh referee Nigel Owens will take charge of Leinster’s European Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont on April 23rd, with Roman Poite officiating in Munster’s semi-final match against Saracens in Aviva Stadium on April 22nd.

The appointment of the garrulous Owens is sure to be a talking point after comments about him made by former Leinster players.

Owens, known for his remarks and quips during matches, has been criticised in recent days by former Leinster winger Luke Fitzgerald, while last December Brian O’Driscoll had harsh words to say about his performance in a Champions Cup match.

O’Driscoll was critical of the referee for asking Irish outhalf Gareth Steenson his name during a Cup tie between Exeter Chiefs and Bordeaux-Begles at Sandy Park just before Christmas, while Fitzgerald accused him of being too soccer like following Munster’s win over Glasgow last weekend.

During the Exeter match there was a moment in the game when outhalf Steenson, a Tyrone native, was called in by Owens. But before he issued his instructions, the referee had to ask the outhalf for his name.

O’Driscoll told BT Sport: “We laugh at it but that is poor form. He’s met him for the coin toss. He’s probably even talked to him a few times over the course of the game. To not know the captain’s name in the second half pulling him to one side to have a quiet word - he really should know that.”

During Munster’s win over Glasgow in Musgrave Park Munster lock Billy Holland threw a forward pass just after Welsh referee had called advantage over. When Holland asked why the play wasn’t being brought back for the initial infringement, Owens responded: “Advantage is over there lads. It’s poor play by you there on the pass. Under no pressure there.”

A sarcastic Holland replied “Cheers coach.”

Fitzgerald subsequently said that Owens had over stepped the mark.

“I don’t like it personally,” said Fitzgerald. “He shouldn’t be commentating on the game. His first focus is to make it a good spectacle, that he referees the game correctly. We’re heading into a dangerous territory for me.

“It’s a soccer thing, when you have everyone on the pitch talking to the referee, the referee trying to be too smart, trying to be friendly with the player.”

The first of the Challenge Cup semi-finals between current TOP 14 leaders, La Rochelle, and Gloucester Rugby at Stade Marcel Deflandre on Saturday, 22nd April will be refereed by Andrew Brace of Ireland, while another Irishman, John Lacey, will be in the middle for the second Challenge Cup semi-final featuring Stade Francais Paris and Bath Rugby at Stade Jean Bouin on Sunday, 23rd April.