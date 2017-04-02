Clermont power past Toulon to set up Leinster semi-final

Champions Cup payback as second-half tries see off winners of 2013 and 2015 finals

Clermont’s Damien Penaud scores a late try to wrap up victory over Toulon. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Clermont’s Damien Penaud scores a late try to wrap up victory over Toulon. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Clermont Auvergne 29 Toulon 9

Damien Penaud’s late try capped a powerful second-half display as Clermont dismissed Toulon to set up a Champions Cup semi-final clash with Leinster.

In what was a repeat showdown of the 2013 and 2015 finals – both won by Toulon – the rival French powerhouses were locked at 6-6 at half-time, but it was Clermont who finished much the stronger to claim a 29-9 victory at Stade Marcel Michelin.

Clermont winger Noa Nakaitaci crossed for the game’s first try in the 60th minute to give his side some breathing space before replacement Penaud wrapped up the victory right at the death.

Scrumhalf Morgan Parra contributed 16 points to Clermont’s win with Camille Lopez adding a drop goal. All Toulon’s points came from the boot of full-back Leigh Halfpenny.

Parra and Halfpenny each sent over two successful kicks during a tight first half which ended all square, but it was the Frenchman who drew first blood after the restart, slotting home his third penalty of the match after number eight Duane Vermeulen had transgressed at a ruck.

Halfpenny squared it up at 9-9 with a 57th-minute penalty, but Clermont powered their way into the driving seat when Nakaitaci went over in the corner.

Parra added the conversion to give his side a seven-point advantage with 19 minutes remaining and leave three-time European champions Toulon with plenty of work to do.

They could not make any dent in Clermont’s advantage, though, and instead found themselves further adrift when flyhalf Lopez slotted over a drop goal and Parra added a fourth penalty to his tally.

Penaud then cemented the win when he raced clear to touch down for a converted try as Clermont kept alive their hopes of a first Champions Cup title.

CLERMONT: Spedding, Nakaitaci, Rougerie, Lamerat, Abendanon, Lopez, Parra, Chaume, Kayser, Zirakashvili, Iturria, Vahaamahina, Chouly, Yato, Lee. Replacements: Penaud for Nakaitaci (72), Falgoux for Chaume (72), Ulugia for Kayser (67), Jarvis for Zirakashvili (64), Van der Merwe for Vahaamahina (73).

TOULON: Halfpenny, Mitchell, Bastareaud, Nonu, Habana, Trinh-Duc, Escande, Delboulbes, Guirado, Chilachava, Kruger, Taofifenua, J Smith, Gill, Vermeulen. Replacements: Tuiosva for Mitchell (63), Belleau for Trinh-Duc (68), Tillous-Borde for Escande (55), Fresia for Delboulbes (53), Etrillard for Guirado (71), van der Merwe for Chilachava (56), Fernandez Lobbe for J Smith (71).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.