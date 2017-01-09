Donegal’s Michael Murphy to try his hand with Clermont Auvergne

Former Welsh winger Shane Williams joins Glenswilly as part of Toughest Trade

Updated: 12 minutes ago

 

‘Clermont Auvergne snap up Donegal star Michael Murphy’ would be an early contender for sports story of the year, or perhaps ‘Former Welsh rugby star Shane Williams signs for Glenswilly’.

Well both moves are on the cards, albeit on a temporary basis, as part of the ‘The Toughest Trade’, the documentary series that is part of AIB’s sponsorship of the All-Ireland club championship.

Last year saw Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea take part in rookie trials for the NFL, while Tipperary hurler Brendan Maher tried his hand at cricket with the Adelaide Strikers in Australia.

In return former Miami Dolphins player Roberto Wallace joined the Breaffy footballers in Mayo while former England cricketer Steve Harmison swapped willow for ash for a stint with Borris-Ileigh in Tipperary.

The first of this year’s swaps has been announced with Murphy set to spend time in the rugby hotbed of Clermont-Ferrand.

Former Wales and Lions winger Williams will spend this week in Donegal with Murphy’s club Glenswilly, the reigning county champions.

Williams scored an incredible 58 tries in his 87 appearances on the wing for Wales and also two tries in four Lions appearances.

The 39-year-old is familiar with Donegal, but admitted he has a lot to learn about Gaelic football .

“I’ve been to Donegal before, and it’s a lovely part of Ireland, with lovely people, so coming back is great,” said Williams.

“ I’ve never watched a full game of Gaelic football as such so I’m really coming into this completely new to the sport and I’m looking forward to it. The chance to try something completely different now that I have the time to do it is exciting, and I want to take the challenge on and see how I do.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.