Great day to be Irish at Cheltenham

Ireland could record its most successful ever Cheltenham festival after the visitors won six of the seven races on Thursday, to take the Irish tally this week to 14 winners. It equals last year’s haul ahead of Friday’s final-day card, which includes the Timico Gold Cup.

The resurgent Willie Mullins-Ruby Walsh team – it had failed to win on the first two days – bounced back to form with a 179-1 four-timer that included Un De Sceaux’s victory at 7-4 favourite in the Ryanair Chase.

Michael O’Leary had to settle for the runner-up spot in the race he sponsors with Sub Lieutenant.

O’Leary split with Mullins in September in a row over training fees, and it was his wife, Anita, who presented the prizes to Un De Sceaux’s connections.

“It was fantastic to win and Michael [O’Leary] and everyone were very gracious,” said Mullins. “In racing you can’t gloat over beating someone because they will come out in the next race and beat you. I just try to win. It’s not about who you beat.”

Champion trainer

Un De Sceaux was Mullins’s 50th festival winner, and the champion trainer ended the day on 52 after the Rich Ricci-owned Let’s Dance joining Nichols Canyon (Stayers’ Hurdle) and Yorkhill (JLT Chase) as day-three winners.

It meant Walsh became the first jockey to ride four winners on a single day at the festival.

O’Leary secured his third winner of the week when Road To Respect won under Bryan Cooper, while owner Philip Reynolds – son of former taoiseach Albert Reynolds – saw his colours carried to success in the Pertemps Hurdle by the 11-1 shot Presenting Percy.

Reynolds was winning the race for a second time after Mall Dini’s success in 2016. “After last year I said I could give up racing now. I’d achieved what I wanted to achieve. It’s an absolute dream, mind-blowing. It just shouldn’t happen.” .

Mall Dini did best of the Irish in the last race, the Kim Muir, but had to settle for fifth behind the 40-1 winner Domesday Book as the home team prevented an Irish whitewash.

The score between Britain and Ireland for the week is 14-7.