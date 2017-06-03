Vittoria Panizzon goes clear to maintain lead at Tattersalls

Vittoria Panizzon maintains her lead in the Irish Field CCI3* class at the Tattersalls international horse trials in Co Meath following Saturday’s cross-country phase.

Riding the thoroughbred gelding Chequers Play The Game, the Italian came home clear inside the time to remain on her dressage score of 34.50 penalties going into Sunday’s concluding show jumping phase.

Kim Severson of the United States, who had been lying second overnight, retired the Irish-bred Cooley Cross Border after two refusals at the coffin fence 12 and her place was filled by Britain’s Piggy French, riding another horse bred in this country, Quarrycrest Echo (39.30).

French’s compatriot, Millie Dumas, has held on to her position at the top of the leaderboard in the Connolly’s Red Mills CCI2* class for riders under 25 with Cameya.

New Zealand’s Tim Price had a good day, staying top of the table in the Eventing Ireland CCI2* after cross-country with the Irish-bred Kincooley Cruising and moving up from second to first in the Land Rover CCI1* with Falco. Ballymena’s Charlotte Dixon, who had been in the lead, dropped to fourth having lowered two poles with V Zermie 51 in Saturday’s concluding show jumping phase.

The other one-star winners on Saturday were Britain’s Oliver Townend with Meno Park in the CCI1* for six- and seven-year-old horses and the Co Kildare pair of Alex Power (Lakantus) and Sophie Foyle (Little Miss Fernhill) in the Junior and Pony divisions.