AIBA admits ‘lack of proper procedural norms’ in Rio decisions

World amateur boxing chiefs have admitted an “unwelcome axis of influence” contributed to the scapegoating of top officials following a series of controversial decisions at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Although world governing body AIBA denied a direct influence on results — including Michael Conlan’s shock defeat to Russia’s Vladimir Nikitin — it accepted a “lack of proper procedural norms” had “had a detrimental impact on in-competition best practice”.

Under heavy criticism, AIBA had announced the suspension of all 36 Rio referees and judges in October pending an investigation, and following its conclusion said it would now work to “re-integrate” the officials on a “case-by-case” basis.

An AIBA statement read: “The key findings indicate that, due to a lack of proper procedural norms, a concentration of decision-making power and the assigning of roles assumed by former senior management that had a detrimental impact on in-competition best practice.

“Whilst the special investigation found no active interference in the results, AIBA moved quickly to identify those involved and took the necessary steps to ensure its officials will no longer become scapegoats for close decisions which are an inherent aspect of the sport.

“An unwelcome axis of influence and sole decision-making had been created and used by former senior management that led to a lack of due process being carried out. We moved immediately to re-empower our commissions and use their expertise in order to decentralise the decision-making and re-establish our procedures.”

AIBA said it would act upon a number of recommendations proposed in October, including re-organisation of the officiating structure including abolishing the “five-star” system, and replacement of the draw commission with an automated Swiss Timing system.

It added: “AIBA reiterates that while the decision to stand down all 36 R&Js that were officiating at Rio 2016 was necessary until the SIC (special investigation committee) investigation had been concluded, as a preventive measure, it was in no way an indication of their wrongdoing.

“The reintegration process of those officials into the new-look R&J structure will now begin on a case by case basis, and an extensive series of courses and workshops is being implemented to grow and enhance the pool of first-class officials around the world.”